Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the site where the ancient city of Dwarka was believed to have submerged went underwater, in the deep sea in Gujarat.PM Modi went underwater, in the deep sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. PM Modi paid homage to Dwarka, a city that continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy. Underwater, PM Modi offered peacock feathers also as tribute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X wrote,"To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all." PM Modi said, “Today, I experienced those moments with will stay with me forever... I went deep in the sea and did 'Darshan' of the ancient Dwarka city. Archeologists have written a lot about the Dwarka city hidden underwater. In our scriptures also, it is said about Dwarka that it was a city with beautiful gates and tall buildings, as tall as the top of the world. Lord Krishna himself constructed this city... When I went deep in the sea, I experienced the divinity... I bowed down in front of Dwarkadhish. I took a peacock feather with me and placed it at Lord Krishna's feet. I had always been curious to go there and touch the remains of the ancient Dwarka city. I am full of emotions today... A decades-old dream was completed today..."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Gujarat's famous Lord Krisha temple--Dwarkadish on Sunday morning.

Situated at the cusp of the Gomti River and the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the majestic Dwarkadhish Temple is an important Hindu pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites, especially the devotees of Lord Krishna, Dwarkadhish Temple is one of the Char Dham.

The temple's prime deity is Lord Krishna, who is called Dwarkadhish, or King of Dwarka.

The PM was later gifted a idol of Lord Krishna by the priests of the temple.

Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge spanning around 2.32 km, connecting the Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.

"Delighted to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today - a bridge that connects lands and people. It stands vibrantly as a testament of our commitment to development and progress," the PM said in a post on X.

The bridge, previously known as the 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of ₹979 crore, as per an official release.

The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side, it said. The bridge, which was known as 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

