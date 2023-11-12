Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of the Diwali festival on Sunay. The PM wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives."

How PM Modi will celebrate Diwali 2023

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, PM Modi will be celebrating Diwali with soldiers in Jammu on Sunday. Modi will celebrate Diwali this year with Indian Army soldiers in the Chumbh sector along the Line of Control in Jammu, the Hindi daily reported. However, Mint could not independently confirm this report.

Dainik Bhaskar mentioned that Till late Saturday night, neither the Army nor the Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued any official statement regarding the Prime Minister's visit but preparations for his arrival in the concerned military unit have been finalised.

Citing sources, the Hindi daily also said that the Prime Minister will eat Diwali sweets with the army personnel in the Rakkh Mutthi area.

He will also address a military conference before returning to Delhi in the afternoon, the report added.

After assuming the post of Prime Minister, Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating Diwali every year among the soldiers on the International Border, Line of Control, or Line of Actual Control.

PM Modi's past Diwali celebrations

In 2014, PM Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Siachen Glacier, in 2015, he went to the Amritsar border; in 2016, Modi celebrated Diwali in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh and in 2017, he went to Gurez in Kashmir.

In 2018, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with army personnel in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand; in 2019 he went to Rajouri of Jammu division; in 2020, PM Modi celebrated Diwali in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan; in 2021 he celebrated Diwali in Nowshera, Jammu & Kashmir and in 2022, he spent time with Indian Army soldiers in Kargil during Diwali.

