PM Narendra Modi grieves death of poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri

PM Narendra Modi grieves death of poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 07:05 PM IST
- Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram's Thycaud at the age of 81
- He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of renowned Malayali poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri who passed away earlier in the day, saying that the poet's contribution to the world of culture and literature will always be remembered.
"Anguished by the demise of Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. His pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered. His widely read works reflect compassion and sensitivity. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Proposed bad bank not to jeopardise existing players: RBI Governor2 min read . 06:57 PM IST
India’s weak fiscal position key credit challenge in 2021: Moody’s3 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Sri Lanka receives 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
RBI's asset purchases did not dilute its balance sheet: Gov Shaktikanta Das2 min read . 06:26 PM IST
Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram's Thycaud at the age of 81.
Known for his elegant style and ease with he handled modern poetry, Namboothiri carved a niche in contemporary Malayalam literature.
His famous literary works include 'Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,' 'Pranaya Geethangal,' 'Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,' 'Aranyakam,' 'Aparajitha,' ''Bhoomigeethangal,' and 'Mukhamevide', India Enna Vikaram', 'Asaahitheeyam,' 'Kavithayude DNA,' and 'Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum'.
He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Odakkuzhal Award. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.