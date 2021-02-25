Subscribe
PM Narendra Modi grieves death of poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri
PM Narendra Modi grieves death of poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST ANI

  • Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram's Thycaud at the age of 81
  • He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of renowned Malayali poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri who passed away earlier in the day, saying that the poet's contribution to the world of culture and literature will always be remembered.

"Anguished by the demise of Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. His pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered. His widely read works reflect compassion and sensitivity. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Social media platforms have to abide by Indian laws: Amit Shah

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

President's Rule imposed in Puducherry, MHA notifies

1 min read . 07:13 PM IST

India’s apparel market set to rebound after 27% drop in 2020; athleisure sales to grow: Report

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST

Proposed bad bank not to jeopardise existing players: RBI Governor

2 min read . 06:57 PM IST

Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram's Thycaud at the age of 81.

Known for his elegant style and ease with he handled modern poetry, Namboothiri carved a niche in contemporary Malayalam literature.

His famous literary works include 'Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,' 'Pranaya Geethangal,' 'Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,' 'Aranyakam,' 'Aparajitha,' ''Bhoomigeethangal,' and 'Mukhamevide', India Enna Vikaram', 'Asaahitheeyam,' 'Kavithayude DNA,' and 'Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum'.

He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Odakkuzhal Award. (ANI)

