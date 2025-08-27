PM Modi, President Murmu grieve loss of lives due to landslide near Vaishno Devi: ‘Administration assisting…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives due to the Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

Calling the incident ‘saddening’, PM Modi also wished speedy recovery for those who were injured in the deadly landslide near Vaishno Devi, which jolted the country on Tuesday.

“The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the administration is assisting the affected individuals.

“The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief due to the Vaishno Devi landslide deaths.

“The tragic incident of the death of several devotees in a landslide on the pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the success of the relief and rescue operations,” she said in a post on X.

32 killed in Vaishno Devi landslide Heavy rains caused a deadly landslide on the route to the Vaishno Devi temple on Tuesday, with at least 32 people dying in the incident, officials said on Wednesday. The Vaishno Devi landslide death toll was previously pegged at 30.

Rescuers pulled out more bodies from under the debris a day after disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

At least 20 people have been injured due to the Vaishno Devi landslide and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Rescue teams are still conducting search operations, digging through the mounds of rubble as they look for survivors amid fears of more people being trapped.

Authorities have suspended the pilgrimage to the shrine as the Vaishno Devi landslide gave way and stones, boulders and rocks, blocking the roads and trapping dozens of people.

The landslide struck near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Unrelenting, torrential rain for days together has created havoc in Jammu region.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh in an update today said the entire Jammu region except Poonch and Rajouri continue to have rains, though a lower intensity has caused the water level of River Tawi receding.