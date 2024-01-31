The Budget Session 2024 is set to begin on 31 January, 2024 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am. Ahead of the President of India's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed “festival of Nari Shakti" and talked about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and President Droupadi Murmu.

PM Narendra Modi said, “...At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve." " Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu's guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget - in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti." PM Modi added.

Expressing confidence for a third term return, presuming a hattrick win for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on 1 February, Thursday. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days.

As per the list of business by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the proceedings of both the Houses will start half an hour after the President's address. The Secretary Generals of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are scheduled to lay on the table of their respective Houses a copy of the President's address.

In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi informed that the Session of Parliament may conclude on February 9. "The Session will provide 8 sittings spread over a period of 10 days," he said.

The Union Minister also informed that the session will mainly be devoted to the Financial Business relating to Interim Union Budget for the year 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, however essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up during this session.

