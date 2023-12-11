PM Modi hails SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation: ‘Not just a legal decision…’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site ‘X’ to call the Supreme Court's verdict ‘historic’. A five-judge constitution bench unanimously upheld the Modi govt's 2019 decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution granting special status to the erstwhile state of J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Supreme Court upholding the Centre's decision to scrap the Article 370 in 2019. The Article 370 granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile on the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed unanimously the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The Supreme Court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.
Upholding the government's decision on Article 370 of the Constitution, the Apex court also said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year and directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.
Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was a "temporary provision" and any interpretation of the provision cannot postulate that integration of J-K with India was temporary, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
The petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that divided the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were referred to the Constitution bench in 2019.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.