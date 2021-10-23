Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian vaccine manufacturers making Covid-19 jabs, within two days of the country achieving a key milestone of administering 100 crore doses of the jabs. During the meeting on Saturday, Modi discussed various issues including furthering the vaccine research.

Representatives from seven vaccine makers -- Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech -- participated in the meeting, official sources told PTI.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.

“PM went out of his way, made everyone move very fast. Had it not been for him, today India would not have been able to make a billion doses," Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute, said after the meet with PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute wrote: “The vaccine industry and I, thank you Shri @narendramodi Ji, for an excellent interaction. We feel energised and encouraged by the vision you have laid out for the industry. (sic)"

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 101.30 crore, according to the latest health ministry data.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against Covid-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark, resulting in celebratory events across various parts.

More than 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people.

Over 31 per cent of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both doses, according to health ministry officials.

So far, all adult population in nine states and union territories -- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

Three vaccines -- Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V -- are currently being used in the country's Covid vaccination drive.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.