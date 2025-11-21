'Our relationship is very strong': Australia's Anthony Albanese and PM Modi holds bilateral meeting in Johannesburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg ahead of the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit.

During the meeting, Albanese expressed condolences over the Red Fort terrorist attack and the bus crash in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims lost their lives.

"We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong. I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," added Albanese.

This is the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023.

The theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that the Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues.

“I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and 'One earth, One Family and One future.”

“I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit,” added Modi.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, a group of children recited a prayer to welcome him. Local artists performed traditional dances, displaying the cultural heritage.

The prime minister also interacted with children who recited Vedic Mantras. He was seen clapping to the tunes of musical performances.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Johannesburg. This affection reflects the enduring bond between India and South Africa. These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger!" Modi said.

He said that the cultural connect between India and South Africa is "truly heartwarming and timeless".