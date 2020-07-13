PM Narendra Modi holds e-meet with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held discussions over a wide variety of topics with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. "This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

He said during the interaction, they talked about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. "We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," PM Modi said.

Modi said he was was delighted to know more about Google's efforts in several sectors including education, learning and digital payments.

"Thank you for your time, PM @narendramodi - very optimistic about your vision for Digital India and excited to continue our work towards it. Later today we’ll share our next steps on that journey at #GoogleForIndia," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also shared pictures of the virtual interaction. Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC.

Pichai and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would be addressing the sixth annual edition of "Google for India" later in the day.

