PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers, deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states

  • The ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states.

PTI
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed as he arrives for the 'Council of Chief Ministers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP National President JP Nadda also present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed as he arrives for the ’Council of Chief Ministers’ meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP National President JP Nadda also present.(ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held deliberations with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states over a host of issues.

The "mukhyamantri parishad" organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.

Also Read | Sitharaman on Niti Aayog meet row: ’Was happy Mamata Banerjee attended but...’

Besides Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the party president, chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the first day of the two-day meeting here.

Chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh were also part of the deliberations.

The leaders at times also take stock of the political situation.

Also Read | From Mamata’s walkout to Modi’s speech - Key highlights from NITI Aayog meet

The meeting comes in the wake of the presentation of the Union budget, with the opposition targeting the government for ignoring other states at the expense of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

It is also the first meeting following the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP's performance was underwhelming as the party lost its majority in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar skips NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi

Party leaders, though, added that governance issues were at the centre of the discussions at the meeting.

The last such meeting was held in February.

Earlier in the day, Modi chaired a meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council to draw blueprint of making India a developed nation by 2047 on Saturday but the meet courted controversy when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of it in a huff alleging her mike was switched off.

The meeting was boycotted by states ruled by INDIA bloc parties except West Bengal. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an ally of BJP-led NDA, too skipped the meeting.

In his address to the ninth Governing Council meeting, Modi called upon the states to take advantage of technological and geo-political changes to make India a developed nation by 2047. He also asked the states to make policies which are conducive for attracting international investments.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:23 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers, deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue