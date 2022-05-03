This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Narendra Modi will hold talks with his Danish counterpart on a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship and attend the second India-Nordic Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Danish capital Copenhagen on the second leg of his Europe tour. He was received by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the airport as a special gesture.
PM Modi will hold talks with his Danish counterpart on a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship and attend the second India-Nordic Summit.
The Indian prime minister was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Danish prime minister, for talks.
"Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties," Modi tweeted after landing in Copenhagen. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Denmark.
“PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen of Denmark receives PM @narendramodi at the Copenhagen airport. Heartwarming to see this special gesture from our Green Partner. Both leaders will now travel to Marienborg, the official residence of the PM of Denmark," the ministry of external affairs tweeted.
"Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg. @Statsmin," the PMO tweeted.
Before the Denmark visit, the Indian prime minister was in Germany where he held detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
PM Modi had in his departure statement said that the visit will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.
PM Modi's engagements in Denmark
The Indian prime minister will also meet Queen Margrethe II.
PM Modi will also review the ‘India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership’ which was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen's India visit in October 2021.
Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.
"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," Modi had said.
The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.
"On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," Modi had said.
"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he added.
Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people. More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.
