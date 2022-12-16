PM Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin1 min read . 03:44 PM IST
- In context of Ukraine conflict, PM Modi during talks with Putin reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as only way forward
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said, as reported by Reuters.
Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas.
"PM Modi briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," according to a statement from PMO.
In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Russian President Putin.
PM Modi and President Putin reviewed bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and investments, defence cooperation.
