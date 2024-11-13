PM Modi states ‘1 lakh medical seats in India’, vows to add ‘75,000 more’, lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre has added 1 lakh medical seats in India, and will add around 75,000 more, PTI reported today, on November 13.

“Our government has added 1 lakh medical seats across country, will add 75,000 more,” he said.

Modi’s remarks came during a function in Darbhanga, Bihar, where he laid the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several key infrastructure projects worth around ₹12,100 crore.

‘Working With Holistic Approach to Healthcare’ The PM also said that his government is working with a "holistic approach to healthcare" in the country, according to an ANI report.

“Our government is working with a holistic approach to healthcare in the country. Our first focus is on disease prevention. The second focus is on accurate diagnosis. The third focus is to ensure affordable and free treatment. Our fourth focus is to provide better healthcare facilities even in smaller towns. The fifth focus is to expand the use of technology in healthcare services,” he said.

‘AIIMS To Bring Significant Transformation’ “Today, a significant step has been taken to realize the dream of establishing an AIIMS in Darbhanga. The construction of AIIMS here will bring a significant transformation in the healthcare sector of Bihar. This facility will serve the people not only from Mithila, Kosi, and Tirhut regions but also from West Bengal and nearby areas. Even patients from Nepal will be able to receive treatment at this AIIMS hospital. The construction of AIIMS here will also create numerous new employment opportunities,” he said.

On Ayushman Bharat... Modi further said that the govt has established more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across India, for the “early detection of diseases like cancer and diabetes”, stating, “Through the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, over four crore poor patients have already received treatment. Without this scheme, many of them would not have been able to get admitted to hospitals. Our government has established new AIIMS in every corner of the country. Today, there are nearly two dozen AIIMS across the nation. In the past 10 years, the number of medical colleges has also doubled.”

“Our government is now offering the option to study medicine in Hindi and other Indian languages, which will benefit the youth. The goal is to ensure that even children from poor, marginalized, and backward families can become doctors,” he added.