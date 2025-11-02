PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: Key takeaways from his speeches in Arrah and Nawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections today.

The prime minister has addressed two rallies today, one in Arrah and the other one in Nawada.

He returned to Patna at around 5 pm, post which he paid floral tributes to Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's statue and commenced a grand roadshow in support of the NDA candidates for the upcoming polls.

Modi will also be visiting the Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna after the roadshow.

Here are the key takeaways from his speeches in Arrah and Nawada today: 1. The PM started off with scathing attacks on the Mahagathbandhan, and also called their manifesto a "bunch of lies". As per Modi, "ye public hai sab jaanti hai (this is the public. They know eveyrthing)".

2. Modi hailed the NDA manifesto, also known as their Sankalp Patra, which has provisions that will benefit children's education, employment, family healthcare, and irrigation facilities for farmers.

3. The PM also focussed on women's empowerment. "Several robust measures have been proposed to empower women and daughters, so that as many sisters of Bihar as possible can become Lakhpati Didis (women earning over a lakh rupees)," Modi said, as per ANI.

4. The youth of Bihar also got special mention in Modi's address in Arrah. "Bihar is among the states with the highest youth population, and that is why the NDA is putting great emphasis on education and skill development here. This commitment is clearly reflected in our Sankalp Patra. Our resolve is that the youth of Bihar should work in Bihar itself and make the state proud. To achieve this, we have announced the creation of one crore (10 million) jobs in the coming years not just an announcement, but a detailed plan that has been placed before the people. Our goal is to make Bihar a hub of "Made in India", he said.

5. While speaking on his rivals RJD and the Congress, Modi reiterated the 'jungle raj' allegations that keep haunting the Yadav family. He also linked the Congress to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, claiming that the party is still putting people allegedly behind the riots in top positions within its hierarchy.

6. In Nawada, the PM spoke of his government's pro-farmers initiatives, claiming that governments after independence did not prioritse small farmers. "But this is Modi, 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about). In the last 11 years, our government has brought small farmers to the centre of the agriculture policy," the PM claimed, as per ANI.

7. Modi also alleged that the 'royal family' of Congress was losing sleep over the terror hideouts in Pakistan being bombed. He said, "When terror hideouts in Pakistan were being bombed, the royal family of Congress was losing sleep. Pakistan and the Congress have still not recovered from the shock of Operation Sindoor."

