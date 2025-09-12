PM Narendra Modi in Manipur tomorrow, his first visit since violence broke out 2 years ago: What's the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar from September 13 to 15.

According to a government statement, Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram on 13 September, lay the foundation stone, and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9000 crore at Aizawl at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function there.

Also Read | Top 10 quotes from Narendra Modi's bilateral meet with Mauritius PM

The Prime Minister will then visit Manipur. This will be PM Modi's first visit to the strife-torn state since violence broke out in May 2023.

In Manipur, Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects worth over ₹1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.

For over two years now, Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people.

The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and imposition of Governor's rule.

100th birth Anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika The Prime Minister will also visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, at around 5 PM on Saturday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On 14 September, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects at Darrang at around 11 AM and address a public function.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat, at around 1:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Golaghat.

West Bengal, Bihar on 15 September On 15 September, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata, at around 9:30 AM.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport at around 2:45 PM. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.

The Mizoram itinerary In Mizoram, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy, Sports among others.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over ₹ 8,070 crore, which will connect the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off three new express trains: the Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Guwahati Express, and the Sairang-Kolkata Express. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam, and the Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kuki, Meitei strongholds during Manipur visit

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

The 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over ₹500 crore, under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, will aim to decongest Aizawl city and improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station, among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours, significantly benefiting the people in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development.

Schedule in Manipur The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over ₹3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore at Imphal. These include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri, the IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata, and Ima Markets, a unique all-women's market in four districts.

The Assam Trip On 13 September, Prime Minister will participate in celebrations to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. The celebration will honour the life and legacy of Dr. Hazarika, whose contributions to Assamese music, literature and culture remain unparalleled.

On 14 September, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore in Assam.

PM in West Bengal The Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata on 15 September. This apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness.

Modi in poll-bound Bihar On his last stop of the three-day tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹36,000 crore at Purnea.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar’s largest private sector investment, worth ₹25,000 crore. The project is designed using ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology. It will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security.

Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea. It is a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually.

Also Read | Kuki-Zo Council approves reopening of NH 2 after talks with MHA

The facility, first of its kind in eastern and north-eastern India, uses indigenously developed technology launched in October 2024, aligning with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By enabling higher chances of female calf births, the technology will help small, marginal farmers and landless labourers secure more replacement heifers, reduce economic stress, and raise incomes through improved dairy productivity.