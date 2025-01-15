Prime Minister Modi will visit Mumbai on Wednesday for various events, including the inauguration of an ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. Police have issued traffic advisories and diversions to manage congestion ahead of his visit.

Routes & Restrictions for PM Modi's Visit As per the Navi Mumbai police, many roads and areas will be restricted to dignitaries, emergency service vehicles, police vehicles, and VIP vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The restrictions have been imposed on the following routes, as per the police's official notice:

From Goregaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle,

Road from Gurudwara Chowk to J Kumar Circle via BD Somani School,

Road between gate number 1 and gate number 2 of the ISKCON temple. Alternative Routes for Vehicles From Prashant Corner to Goregaon Police Chowki and to J Kumar Circle — turn right near Prashant Corner to reach their destination.

From Shilpi Chowk to J Kumar Circle or Goregaon Police Chowki — turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk.

From Gramvikas Bhavan via Green Heritage Chowk — turn left towards J Kumar Circle or Goregaon Police Chowki via BD Somani School.

From J Kumar Circle or Goregaon Police Chowki from Central Park Metro Station — turn right from Gramvikas Bhavan.

From Goregaon Chowk to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle — travel from Gurudwara to Gramvikas Bhavan and turn left.

From Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle — turn right at Goregaon Chowk.

From Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School and J Kumar Circle — turn right at Somani School. ‘No Parking’ Areas Marked The traffic police further said that roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles and some places will be marked as “no parking". Tirupati Kakade, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said, “On January 15, some roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles, and certain areas will be designated as ‘No Parking’. Therefore, the traffic department has urged citizens to use alternative routes."

Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk, to Gramvikas Bhavan, to Gurudwara, to Goregaon Chowk, and to Goregaon Police Chowki.

Goregaon Police Chowki to Ove Cricket Ground (Helipad), Corporate Central Park, Sector 29, to the event venue, to Bhagwati Green Cut, and to ISKCON Temple Gate Number 1.

Gramvikas Bhavan to Green Heritage and Central Park metro station.

Both lanes from J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage. Exemptions For Restrictions According to Kakade, the vehicles that will be exempt from the restrictions include emergency services such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and police vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}