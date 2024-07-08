PM Modi in Russia today: Talks with Vladimir Putin on trade, Indians in Ukraine war & China ties likely | Top 10 Updates

PM Modi in Russia today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Russia today afternoon for a two-day official visit to the country. He will be in Moscow on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

PM Modi’s schedule in Moscow is expected to be an extensive one, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state channel VGTRK. He added that the two leaders would be able to have informal talks.

A Significant Visit Notably, Modi's visit to Russia comes after a three-year gap and Vinay Kumar, India's Ambassador to Russia, told ANI it is “very significant” and “very important” for bilateral ties, regional and mutual interests.

Notably, Modi is breaking the convention of visiting a South Asian neighbour as the first country for official visit after election with this Russia trip. It also comes while western giants are sidelining Russia over the invasion in Ukraine.

The 21st India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit was held in December 2021 in New Delhi, which saw Putin visit the national capital. In the past 10 years, the two leaders have met 16 times, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Modi's last visit to Russia was in 2019, when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok. India and Russia have held close ties since the Cold War, and Russia was for a long time India's biggest arms supplier.

Here Are The Top 10 Updates Modi's agenda in Moscow includes discussions with Putin at the Kremlin on regional and global issues of mutual importance, ANI reported.

According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, Indo-Pacific developments would likely feature prominently in their talks, underscoring its significance to both India and Russia. “These engagements will begin with a restricted-level discussion between the two leaders, followed by delegation-level talks,” he said.

Modi is also expected to engage with the Indian community in Russia.

On July 9, a community event has been scheduled to “highlight cultural ties between India and Russia”, ANI reported. It will feature performances by Russian artists trained in the Indian classical dance Kathak.

Senior diplomats told Bloomberg that major announcements are “unlikely”, but the visit is set to “signal” that India and Russia “remain close”.