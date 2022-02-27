Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. The PM sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens. Unions Minister for civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan welcome the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine via Bucharest (Romania) at Delhi airport.

"PM Modi is in touch with Ukrainian President, conversations are on to ensure that everyone is brought home safely," says Scindia. The second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.

The first flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian students reached Mumbai on Saturday evening.

#WATCH| Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia interacting with Indian nationals who arrived at Delhi airport from Ukraine via Bucharest



"PM Modi is in touch with Ukrainian President, conservations are on to ensure that everyone is brought home safely," says Scindia pic.twitter.com/pfhH3kh4Z6 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

The third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has also taken off from Hungary's Budapest under Operation Ganga, informed Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar.

Students are in panic but the situation was much better where we were staying (near the Romania border) in comparison to other areas of Ukraine, says a student who returned from Ukraine.

Another student said, the situation is bad at many places in Ukraine, citizens have taken up arms to save their country. Stockpiling was began where I was staying.

So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 200 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

In an advisory to Indian nationals on Saturday, the embassy stressed that the situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and it is working continuously with Embassies in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv," the advisory read.

"Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.