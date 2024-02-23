Just months before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday. PM Modi will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's one of the holy cities. PM Modi will also address public meetings. As many as 23 schemes worth ₹10,972 crore will be launched today in Varanasi. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth ₹2,195.07 crore.

Here's all you need to know about PM Modi's visit to Varanasi:

PM Modi will perform a 'pooja' and have a 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali at 11:15 am. The prime minister will also be attending a function at 11.30 am to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near the Banaras Hindu University, the prime minister will inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas.

PM Modi will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth about ₹ 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park, worth about ₹ 62 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

To strengthen the development of his constituency, PM Modi will inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi.

PM Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Varansai to improve the health infrastructure of the city. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.

To provide impetus to sports, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several projects for the beautification of Varanasi, including rejuvenation projects of ponds and redevelopment of parks and a project for the design and development of a 3-D urban digital map and database.

PM Modi will also inaugurate several projects including ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path.

