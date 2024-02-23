Just months before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday. PM Modi will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's one of the holy cities. PM Modi will also address public meetings. As many as 23 schemes worth ₹10,972 crore will be launched today in Varanasi. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth ₹2,195.07 crore.

