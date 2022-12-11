PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 3 Ayush institutes to promote traditional medicine research2 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Prime Minister attended the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), organized by the Ministry of Ayush in Panaji, Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes with the goal of improving infrastructure and advancing traditional medicine research. The Ministry of Ayush sponsored the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC), which was attended by the Prime Minister. In Panaji, Goa, the event demonstrated the strength, effectiveness, and scientific rigour of the Ayush medical system on a global scale.
Speaking on the occasion Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "PM Narendra Modi gave global reach to Ayurveda. Today I am announcing that we will create a Ministry of AYUSH in Goa for the AYUSH doctors of the state."
All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), both in Delhi, are among the institutions that PM Modi has inaugurated.
These satellite institutes, according to the Ministry of Ayush, will support international collaborations, research, and the provision of more people with access to affordable Ayush services. All Americans and all regions of the nation will be able to access affordable healthcare thanks to these institutions.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Ayush, the opening of the three new national Ayush institutes in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani will add 550 more beds in these three streams and 400 additional seats for students who want to pursue UG, PG, and doctoral degrees.
In terms of education, research, and patient care services using the Ayurvedic medical system, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, will strive to offer the highest quality facilities for UG, PG, and post-doctoral streams.
The statement further read that it will become a centre for Ayurvedic wellness, promoting Medical Value Travel (MVT), and serving as a role model for national and international collaboration in academia and research.
The National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi is the first institution of its kind to be founded in Northern India for the purpose of developing the homoeopathic system of medicine and providing medical services, claims the statement. In addition to promoting R&D and innovation, it will work to establish reputable national institutions and mainstream and integrate Ayush healthcare services with contemporary medical treatments.
An extension of the current National Institute of Unani Medicine in Bangalore, the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, will be a satellite centre. It will be the first such facility in Northern India and serve patients from MVT-eligible foreigners as well as residents of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other Indian states.
(With inputs from ANI)
