PM Modi inaugurates airport, railway station ahead of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya | 10 highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ayodha, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. He greeted people from his car and was showered with flower petals and BJP flags.
Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which is planned for 22 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A slew of developemntal projects were announced and trains and airport were also inaugurated by PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow from the airport to the railway station and was greeted by a large number of people who had gathered along its route.