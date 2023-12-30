Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which is planned for 22 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A slew of developemntal projects were announced and trains and airport were also inaugurated by PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow from the airport to the railway station and was greeted by a large number of people who had gathered along its route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also greeted people from his car, and at one point, opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals, waved BJP flags and raised slogans in his praise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 updates regarding PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹ 15,700 crore in the state.

15,700 crore in the state. Of the total funds, ₹ 11,100 crore will be allocated for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, and projects worth about ₹ 4,600 crore related to other works across Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi inaugurates 2 new Amrit Bharat, 6 Vande Bharat trains in Ayodhya | Watch

PM Modi inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport's terminal building will have an area of 6,500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. He was accompanied by UP CM Adityanath, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and others. Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express: Check stoppages, fare prices here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phase I of the redeveloped station -- Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- has been completed at a cost of more than ₹ 240 crore.

240 crore. The three-storey railway station building is equipped with features such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. Ayodhya Dham Junction: Modern amenities, food plazas, puja shops, and more

PM Modi also flagged off two Amrit Bharat trains--the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: All you need to know about stoppages, timings

PM Modi also six Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station. These include the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, the Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, the Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and the Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

This visit by the prime minister comes just ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, scheduled to be held on 22 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

