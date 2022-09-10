PM Modi inaugurates Centre-State Science Conclave | 10 key takeaways of his speech2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
- PM Modi said that for the development of the 21st century, science will play important in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave via video conferencing. During the online ceremony, PM Modi called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Centre-State Science Conclave via video conferencing. During the online ceremony, PM Modi called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology.
1. PM Modi said that for the development of the 21st century, science will play important in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors.
1. PM Modi said that for the development of the 21st century, science will play important in accelerating the growth of all areas and sectors.
2. The Prime Minister added that the centre is working with the vision of science-based development. Since 2014, his government has substantially increased investment in the field of science and technology.
2. The Prime Minister added that the centre is working with the vision of science-based development. Since 2014, his government has substantially increased investment in the field of science and technology.
3. With Government's effort, India ranked 46th on the Global Innovation Index. In 2015, India ranked 81 in GII.
3. With Government's effort, India ranked 46th on the Global Innovation Index. In 2015, India ranked 81 in GII.
4. Modi said India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan'. "We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'.
4. Modi said India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan'. "We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'.
5. Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation, and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.
5. Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation, and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.
6. PM said that number of innovation labs should be increased in higher education institutions in the states.
6. PM said that number of innovation labs should be increased in higher education institutions in the states.
7. To make India a global centre of research and innovation, both centre and states need to boost efforts to take research related to science and technology to the local level
7. To make India a global centre of research and innovation, both centre and states need to boost efforts to take research related to science and technology to the local level
8. It is the need of the hour for all the states to emphasize innovation to find local solutions to local problems.
8. It is the need of the hour for all the states to emphasize innovation to find local solutions to local problems.
9. Te science-related conclave will strengthen the Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanism to build a robust science, technology, and innovation ecosystem across the country.
9. Te science-related conclave will strengthen the Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanism to build a robust science, technology, and innovation ecosystem across the country.
10. PM Modi urged citizens to celebrate the achievements of the scientists of the country with great enthusiasm.
10. PM Modi urged citizens to celebrate the achievements of the scientists of the country with great enthusiasm.
The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.
The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.