Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated via video conferencing India's first driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line.

Apart from PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the virtual programme.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems."

"First metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," the Prime Minister said.

All you need to know India's 1st driverless train

1) The first 'driverless' train in the country will roll out on the 37-km long Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. The rail network is spread across the national capital region — Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden in Noida.

2) Earlier, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement that the driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error.

3) The driverless train technology was inaugurated on the Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, but will be extended to the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) by mid-2021.

4) The extension of this technology to the Pink Line will increase the driverless network on the Delhi Metro to around 94 km, which is nearly 9% of Delhi Metro’s total network.





