PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The airport – which has been built at a cost of around ₹19,650 crore – is India's first fully digital airport. It is expected to boost real estate growth, tourism, trade and green innovation.
PM Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The newly launched Navi Mumbai international airport is expected to eventually handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA) and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo, news agency PTI reported.
Commercial operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport are set to begin in December 2025, with around 40 percent of the traffic expected to be international.
Officials noted that the newly launched airport will initially function for 12 hours a day, with international operations projected to rise to 75 percent over time.
As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA is set to work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion.