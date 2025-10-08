PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The airport – which has been built at a cost of around ₹19,650 crore – is India's first fully digital airport. It is expected to boost real estate growth, tourism, trade and green innovation.

PM Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The newly launched Navi Mumbai international airport is expected to eventually handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA) and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo, news agency PTI reported.

Inside the Navi Mumbai International Airport The Navi Mumbai International Airport boasts a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal with modern conveniences such as pre-booking for parking, online baggage drop, and streamlined immigration services.

Featuring lotus inspired architectural design, the terminal combines open spaces, expansive glass façades, and natural lighting to create a bright and contemporary atmosphere.

Navi Mumbai, Oct 06 (ANI): An inside view of the Navi Mumbai International Airport ahead of its opening on Oct 8, in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Adani Group/ANI Photo)

NMIA will also be the first airport in the country to be connected by Water Taxi.

The airport will also feature dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Airlines including IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, along with several others, have already announced plans to launch services, linking the airport to major cities across India.

IndiGo had said that it would start operations at NMIA with 18 daily departures to 15 destinations, and would scale up to 79 daily departures, Mint reported earlier. When will operations begin? Commercial operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport are set to begin in December 2025, with around 40 percent of the traffic expected to be international.

Officials noted that the newly launched airport will initially function for 12 hours a day, with international operations projected to rise to 75 percent over time.