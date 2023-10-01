Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi arrived at poll-bound Telangana on Sunday. Pm Modi lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore, in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education, in in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's visit marked the launch of BJP's poll campaign in Telangana. The PM’s visits assume political significance as the state is getting ready to go for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November-December.

Telangana CM skips PM Modi's event Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program in the state on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana Minister and BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav confirmed to ANI that he will receive PM Modi upon his arrival and will participate in the official programs.

By this, it will be the sixth time in a row CM KCR has skipped from participating in Prime Minister's events in the state, since February 2022.

Earlier in April this year, CM KCR skipped PM Modi's program even after he was invited following the protocol neither did he receive the PM at the airport upon his arrival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi had then said in his address that he is “pained by the non-cooperation" of the KCR government.

BRS wants to show the mirror to PM Modi BRS working president K T Rama Rao sought to question Narendra Modi over the Centre's alleged apathy towards the Palamuru irrigation project at Mahabubnagar in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rama Rao posted on X (formerly twitter) a purported video of Modi in 2014 questioning the then UPA government about its callous attitude towards the Palamuru project.

Rama Rao said he wants to "show the mirror" to Modi in view of the NDA government's apathetic attitude towards the project during the last 10 years. "PM @narendramodi Ji, Back in 2014, you had questioned the UPA Govt about their indifferent attitude towards Palamuru irrigation projects and asked if they were sleeping for 10 years! Today, after seeing 10 years of BJP's apathy towards Mahbubnagar, I want to show the mirror to you," he said.

"What assistance did you give to Palamuru irrigation projects in last ten years? A Big ZERO. That’s exactly the the Number of seats your party will be given by people of Telangana," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

