PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 920 cr Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated over ₹920 crore Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project. The project includes a tunnel and five underpasses and aims to provide relief from heavy traffic in the national capital.
"The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
The 1.6-km-long tunnel, which will be Delhi's first, will allow commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad to ditch traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Marg.
Besides, people travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, and east Delhi areas will have signal-free access to India Gate, Supreme Court, Mathura Road, and vice-versa through this tunnel.
The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan to culminate at the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station.
The tunnel is equipped with the latest technologies such as a digital control room with the facility of a public announcement system. The tunnel also has seven underground sumps which will collect and drain storm water automatically and prevent water logging.
Additionally, arrangements have been made for proper ventilation in the tunnel. Specially designed German-made large exhaust fans have been installed for ventilation purposes.
The construction work of the tunnel was started in March 2018 and was scheduled to be completed by September 2019. This deadline was extended to June 2020 due to the complexities involved in the construction work. And, later due to the Covid pandemic, the deadline was extended to 2022.
