PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Centre- State Science Conclave

It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - digital healthcare for all; doubling private sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - technological interventions for improving farmers‘ income; Water - innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- clean energy for all including S&T role in hydrogen mission; deep ocean mission and its relevance for coastal states/UTs as well as country’s future economy.