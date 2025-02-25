PM Narendra Modi, J-K CM Omar Abdullah greet Kashmiri Pandits on occasion of Herath Poshte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and several other leaders on Tuesday greeted the Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Herath Poshte.

“Herath Poshte! This festival is closely associated with the vibrant culture of our Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers," said PM Modi in a post on X.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish for harmony, good health and prosperity for everyone, said PM Modi, adding, "May it also fulfil dreams, create new opportunities and bring lasting happiness for all.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended his good wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on Herath, the Kashmiri equivalent of Maha Shivaratri.

"Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Herath! May this sacred festival bring peace, prosperity, and divine blessings to every home. Herath Mubarak!" Abdullah posted on his official X account.

What is Herath? — Herath is a Kashmiri festival that is celebrated on the 13th day of the dark half of the month of Phalguna.

— It holds cultural and socio-religious importance for the Kashmiri Pandits

— They have continued to celebrate the festival even after migrating.

Mehbooba Mufti extends wishes Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also extended Herath greetings to the community. "Herath Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. May this occasion bring joy and happiness to all of you," she posted on X.

“I convey my hearty greetings” Extended their greetings to the people, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey my hearty greetings and felicitations to all, and wish them health, happiness, and prosperity.

"The sacred festival, celebrated as 'Herath' by the Kashmiri Pandit community, is an occasion to rededicate ourselves to a life of commitment, truth, brotherhood, and compassion," Sinha said.