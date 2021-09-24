Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday (local time) exchanged views on recent global and regional developments.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, taking to Twitter, said the two leaders discussed India-US vibrant bilateral partnership, covering emerging and critical technologies, healthcare, education and people-to-people linkages.

"Strong commitment to further deepen bilateral relations! PM @narendramodi & @VPKamala Harris exchanged views on recent global and regional developments. Discussed our vibrant bilateral partnership, covering emerging & critical technologies, healthcare, education & P2P linkages," Bagchi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi and Harris held delegation-level talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, near the premises of the White House on Thursday.

PM Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister and Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister's Office shared a glimpse from the high-level meeting.

Harris-led US delegation includes Nancy McEldowney, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Tina Flournoy, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Philip Gordon, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Sumona Guha, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council, Don Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and David Richelsoph, Special Advisor to the Vice President for South Asia.

This was PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Harris after she made history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become the Vice President of America.

At the start of his meeting with Harris, PM Modi highlighted that India and America are "natural partners" and said India and the US have similar values, geopolitical interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing.

"The United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo Pacific, but also the fragility and importance...of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo Pacific," Harris told Modi during the meeting.

They exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of collaborative action on climate change. Prime Minister spoke about India's push for increasing renewable energy and the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission. He also emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes to promote environmental sustainability.

They also discussed areas of future collaboration, including space cooperation, Information Technology, especially emerging and critical technologies, as well as the cooperation in healthcare sector. Both leaders acknowledged the vibrant people-to-people linkages as the bedrock of the mutually beneficial education linkages and the flow of knowledge, innovation and talent between our two countries.

The meeting was also a celebratory moment for the 4 million strong Indian diaspora in the United States and Indians back home who take pride in Harris's Indian roots and her ascent.

Modi praised the vice president referring to her as an "inspiration," a leader who is like "family" and called her a "real friend" who has had India's back during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The oldest democracy and the largest democracy...we are indeed natural partners, we have similar values," Modi said.

During the meeting, Harris also welcomed India's decision to resume exports of the COVID-19 vaccine and said both countries must work together to protect democracies around the world.

India, the world's biggest maker of COVID vaccines, announced recently that it would resume vaccine exports later this year. India stopped exports in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.

"When India experienced the surge of COVID in the country, the United States was very proud to support India in its need and responsibility to vaccinate its people, and I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports," Harris said.

"The vibrant and strong people-to-people connections between India and the US is a bridge between our two countries, their contributions are praiseworthy," he added.

Prime Minister Modi invited Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India soon.

