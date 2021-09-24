PM Narendra Modi, Kamala Harris exchange views on global, regional developments

Harris-led US delegation includes Nancy McEldowney, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Tina Flournoy, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Philip Gordon, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Sumona Guha, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council, Don Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and David Richelsoph, Special Advisor to the Vice President for South Asia.