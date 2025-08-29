PM Narendra Modi lands in Tokyo. Find full itinerary and key agendas of his two-day Japan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on 29 August, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

This marks Narendra Modi's first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years. It is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the summit, PM Narendra Modi will hold in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart, reviewing progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration," PM Modi said in a post on X on Friday

From Japan, PM Narendra Modi will travel to China on 31 August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

‘Next phase’ of Strategic and Global Partnership Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of the trip, stating that India and Japan will focus on the "next phase" of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen steady progress over the past 11 months.

The summit will provide an opportunity to launch new initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Japan cooperation and addressing emerging global challenges.

PM Narendra Modi will engage with Japanese political leaders, business leaders, and the ‘friends of India’ in Japan, fostering deeper trade, investment, and technology relations between the two countries.

"This will be PM Modi's first annual summit with his Japanese counterpart, PM Ishiba and is hisfirst standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years. He last visited for the annual summit in 2018," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi’s two-day visit.

Misri added that the visit will be fully dedicated to the bilateral agenda between the two countries. This will be PM Narendra Modi's eighth visit to Japan since he took office in 2014.

The two nations share a long history of diplomatic engagement, including multiple high-level visits and partnerships in trade, investment, clean energy, infrastructure, and technology.

USD 22.8 billion Bilateral trade between India and Japan reached USD 22.8 billion in 2023-24, with Japan being India's fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment, amounting to USD 43.2 billion up to December 2024, news agency ANI reported.

Both countries are also exploring cooperation in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, startups, clean energy, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness, and skill development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi's visit will consolidate the longstanding friendship between India and Japan, open new avenues for cooperation, and reaffirm both countries' shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Here is the complete itinerary of PM Narendra Modi in Japan:

-After landing at Haneda International Airport, Tokyo, on Friday, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a business event during the day.

PM Narendra Modi will also meet Japanese dignitaries on Friday, the first day of his two-day trip to Japan.

-Among other engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presented with a Daruma Doll by the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma Temple.

- The eventful day will end with the India-Japan Annual Summit.

Next day

-On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with National Governor’s Association

-PM Modi will attend the lunch hosted by the PM of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba.

- Tour of Tokyo Electron Factory with PM Ishiba is also in PM Narendra Modi's itinerary on Saturday.

- Wrapping up the Japan tour, PM Narendra Modi will head to Tianjin, China, for the all-important SCO summit.

