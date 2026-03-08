PM Narendra Modi launches 2 new Delhi Metro corridors of Pink Line and Magenta Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday officially opened two fresh Delhi Metro sections and initiated work on three additional tracks, offering seamless travel to various critical sites within the national capital.

The pair of new Delhi Metro links launched by the PM included the 12.3-km Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) stretch and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) segment.

These routes will serve numerous Delhi neighborhoods, such as Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, and Majlis Park.

Following this debut, the Pink Line spans 71.56 kilometers, signifying that the nation's inaugural complete ring metro circling major portions of Delhi is now finished, as officials previously informed HT.

The Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park link expands the Magenta Line to nearly 49 kilometers in total. Specifically, the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park part serves as a continuation of the Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur unit also includes a fresh span across the Yamuna and a two-level viaduct supporting both metro rail as well as a vehicular overpass.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta remarked on Saturday that broadening the rail grid is enhancing the urban transit framework. She noted that the Delhi cabinet has highlighted public transit within the 2025-26 fiscal plan.

Gupta mentioned the venture will bolster links between north-east and north-west Delhi while enabling faster commutes throughout several areas of the Capital.

Delhi Metro’s Phase V-A Modi laid foundation stone for three subsequent links under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, spanning a distance of roughly 16.1 km.

The three upcoming routes are RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These paths will grant straightforward access to multiple vital zones in the city and boost mobility for residents moving between Noida, south Delhi, and the airfield.

General Pool Residential Accommodation Modi also unveiled and construction has begun on ventures totaling ₹15,200 crore under the Union administration's General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) renewal strategy. The cumulative investment for all these initiatives reaches approximately ₹33,500 crore.

On Sunday, Modi also inaugurated 2,722 recently constructed apartments and started work on 6,632 extra homes and various other projects worth ₹15,200 crore via the GPRA renewal program in Delhi, as a key component of a housing and building drive in the capital.

The Indian Government is currently renewing seven dated official housing districts in Delhi using a creative self-funding method that avoids any reliance on the state treasury.

The initiative encompasses Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Sriniwaspuri, and Mohammadpur, covering roughly 537 acres.

When finished, the scheme will offer over 21,000 modern living spaces alongside modernized utilities and civic amenities.

