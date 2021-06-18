Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’

PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customized crash course programme for #COVID19 frontline workers under Skill India
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Livemint

  • The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country
  • Central government committed to providing Covid vaccination free to everyone, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’. On the occasion of launching the program, PM Modi said," We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country." PM Modi further said that central government committed to providing Covid vaccination free to everyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’. On the occasion of launching the program, PM Modi said," We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country." PM Modi further said that central government committed to providing Covid vaccination free to everyone.

With the launch, it will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present on the occasion.

TRENDING STORIES See All

With the launch, it will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. The launch will be followed by the Prime Minister’s address. Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present on the occasion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!