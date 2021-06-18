{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’. On the occasion of launching the program, PM Modi said," We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country." PM Modi further said that central government committed to providing Covid vaccination free to everyone.

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

