PM Narendra Modi launches ₹1,200 crore projects in Imphal on first Manipur visit since ethnic violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 17 development projects valued at approximately ₹1,200 crore during a visit to Imphal, Manipur. He unveiled several development projects valued at over ₹7,300 crore by laying their foundation stone in Churachandpur, Manipur, today. The event, held at the Kangla Fort complex, marked his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

PM Modi said, “Manipur’s vibrancy and diversity are a major strength of India. The projects inaugurated today, worth nearly ₹7,000 crore, will enhance the lives of the people, particularly tribal communities in the hills.”

"We have extended road connectivity to hundreds of villages, benefiting hill and tribal communities,” he asserted, noting that ₹3,700 crore has been invested in National Highways in recent years, and new projects worth ₹8,700 crore are currently in progress.

He mentioned, “We are working to make Manipur a symbol of peace, prosperity, and progress.”

PM Modi inaugurated several key infrastructure projects in Manipur, including the new Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of ₹101 crore, and a Civil Secretariat in the same area, constructed for ₹538 crore, PTI reported.

As part of a total of 17 projects, PM Modi also inaugurated the Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with Phase-II developments of the western front of the Imphal River and Mall Road in the state capital. Other notable projects include the establishment of 'Ima' (mothers) markets at four different locations, the development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, and infrastructure upgrades for five government colleges across Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts, the report added.

Additionally, he inaugurated a four-lane bridge over the Irang River on the Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in Noney district. An institutional building with staff quarters at the Saikot Community Health Centre (CHC) in Churachandpur district was also among the projects launched.

‘Indian govt stands with people of Manipur’ PM Modi addressed several ethnic communities, encouraging them to reject violence and contribute to restoring peace in the State. He remarked that a new era of "hope and confidence" is beginning to emerge in the northeastern region.

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He added, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)."