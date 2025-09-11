PM Modi lavishes praise on Mohan Bhagwat on RSS chief's 75th birthday - 'living example of…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwant, who turns 75 on Thursday, 11 September.

Narendra Modi called Bhagwat a living example of the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase which means "The World is One Family"

“Today is the birthday of a personality who, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity. For lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully referred to as Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak. Yes, I am referring to Shri Mohan Bhagwat, whose 75th birthday is, incidentally, in the same year the RSS marks its centenary. I would like to convey my best wishes to him and pray for his long and healthy life,” Modi wrote in Hindustan Times.

Mohan Bhagwat turns 75 today RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who turns 75 on Thursday, has been at the helm as the "guide and philosopher" of the Sangh for more than 16 years.

Born on 11 September 1950 in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Bhagwat is the third-longest-serving RSS chief after Madhukar Dattatreya Deoras, popularly known as Balasaheb, and MS Golwalkar. While Balasaheb, the third RSS chief, was at the helm for more than 20 years, Golwalkar, the second sarsanghchalak, led the Hindutva organisation for more than 32 years.

Bhagwat started working as an RSS 'paracharak' about 50 years ago and became its sarsanghchalak (chief) in March 2009, rising through the ranks. His father, late Madhukarrao Bhagwat, was also a 'pracharak' – a full-time RSS worker.

Modi recalled his association with Bhagwant's family and how he had worked with the RSS chief's father.

“My association with Mohan Bhagwat’s family has been very deep. I have had the good fortune of working closely with his father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat. I have written extensively about him in my book, Jyotipunj. He played a pivotal role in strengthening the RSS across Gujarat. Along with his association with the legal world, he devoted himself to nation-building. Such was his passion towards nation-building that he groomed his son, Mohanrao, to work for India’s regeneration. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao prepared another Parasmani in Mohanrao,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Bhagwat's recent remarks Bhagwat's remarks on a couple of occasions about people in public life retiring at the age of 75 had triggered speculation that his suggestion was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also turn 75 on September 17, or that he indicated his own exit. However, he laid the speculation to rest recently by clarifying that he was merely referring to the statements made by late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in a lighter vein.

"I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire," he said, adding, "In the Sangh, swayamsevaks (volunteers) are given a job whether they want it or not… We do whatever Sangh tells us to do."

Early Years and Emergency Mohan Bhagwat’s early years in the RSS coincided with a dark period of Indian history, Narendra Modi wrote. “This was the time the draconian Emergency was imposed by the then Congress government. For every person who cherished democratic principles and wanted India to prosper, it was natural to strengthen the anti-Emergency movement. This is what Mohan Bhagwat and countless RSS swayamsevaks did. He worked extensively in rural and backward areas of Maharashtra, especially Vidarbha. This shaped his understanding of the challenges faced by the poor and downtrodden,” he said.

Bhagwat was the RSS sarkaryavah (general secretary), second-in-command, before he was made the organisation's chief.

Earlier, he served as the RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramukh (national in-charge of physical training).

Mohan Bhagwat’s tenure will be considered the most transformative period in the 100-year journey of the RSS, Narendra Modi wrote.

Wish him a long and healthy life

Mohan Bhagwat is a living example of vasudhaiva kutumbakam, showing that when we rise above boundaries and consider everyone as our own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood, and equality in society.

“In a few days from now, the RSS will turn 100. In a pleasant coincidence, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, and the RSS centenary celebrations fall on the same day this year. It will be a historic milestone for the lakhs of people associated with the RSS. I will conclude by saying that Mohan Bhagwat is a living example of vasudhaiva kutumbakam, showing that when we rise above boundaries and consider everyone as our own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood, and equality in society. I wish him a long and healthy life in the service of Maa Bharti,” he said.