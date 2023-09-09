PM Modi likely to inaugurate Ayodhya Ram Temple on THIS date in January: Report

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya to be inaugurated by PM Modi between 21-24 January 2024, according to media reports.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya is reportedly going to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 21-24 January, 2024. Citing senior seers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, media reports have said that the inauguration will definitely happen in the third week of January, 2024.

A Live Hindustan report citing Swami Govind Giri, said that an auspicious ‘muhurat’ will be determined between 21-23 January, and PM Modi will be informed of the same.

The preparations (Pooja) for the inauguration will start on Jan 14 and the inauguration date will be finalised after confirmation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported, The Hindu.

Notably, the temple authorities have not announced the official date yet.

Speculations amid media reports continue on the precise date of inauguration. While India.com has said the inauguration will take place on 24 January, Zee has said it will take place on 22 January. Official confirmation is yet to be declared.

Further, a presentation on a proposed museum in Ayodhya that will showcase the history of famous temples across the country was made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday.

Development of the museum in the temple city was the top issue discussed at the high-level meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials from Ayodhya were also present.

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier on November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.