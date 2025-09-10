PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Kuki, Meitei strongholds during Manipur visit this weekend, Guv Bhalla holds meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address two separate rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the flashpoints of the violence that has roiled the state for over two years now, during his likely Manipur visit this weekend, reports said on 10 September.

Officials said Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla met with at least five Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur on Tuesday. The meeting comes ahead of the PM's likely visit on 13 September.

Modi is expected to visit Manipur after his visit to neighbouring Mizoram. Officials and security forces said that Modi might address the crowd, composed largely of Kuki-Zo community members, at the main ground in Churachandpur town on Saturday afternoon, Hindustan Times reported.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to the strife-torn Manipur after violence broke out in May 2023.

Modi might fly to Churachandpur from Aizawl if the weather permits, the report said. “After the programme in Churachandpur, he will then fly to Imphal. If weather does not permit then he will take a flight to Imphal, attend the event there, meet people and then come to Churachandpur,” the report quoted an unnamed official

In Imphal, preparations are on for the PM to possibly address the crowd in the historic Kangla Fort.

On Tuesday, Governor Bhalla met with MLAs Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L Haokip, LM Khaute and Paolienlal Haokip, along with BJP's Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip, at the deputy commissioner's office, an official told PTI.

All the MLAs are from constituencies in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.

Sources said the meeting, which started around 11 a.m., discussed matters related to the preparations for the prime minister's likely visit.

On Sunday, Bhalla also met with at least 20 BJP MLAs from Imphal Valley, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and the party's state unit president, A Sharda Devi.

Undermines democratic norms Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said, "The selective invitation undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people."

"The meeting was a shocking display of partisanship," the former chief minister said on Monday.

For over two years now, Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people. The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and imposition of Governor's rule.