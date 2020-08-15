Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech: From vaccine to China, what the PM said

NEW DELHI : In his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that India will start mass production of Covid vaccines soon after getting a green signal from scientists. He also said India currently has 3 vaccines under development.

Continuing his 'turban tradition', Modi was sported in an orange-colour headgear, with a dash of yellow shade along with a long trail extended till his ankle as he visited the historic Mughal-era Red Fort to mark India's 74th Independence Day celebrations.

PM Modi speech Updates:

-What India can do, world has seen it in Ladakh: PM

-A special campaign with a holistic approach is also being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of country.

-From LoC to LAC, India's army has given befitting reply

-Just as Sikkim has made its mark as an organic state, efforts are being made to make Ladakh a carbon neutral region: PM Modi

-India is committed to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir once delimitation exercise is complete: PM Modi

-India will start mass production of vaccines once we get a green signal from scientists: PM Modi

-The strategy to ensure that coronavirus vaccine reaches every Indian in the least possible time is ready

-There are 3 vaccines under development in India: PM Modi

-Every Indian will have health id card: PM Modi

-National Digital Health Mission will begin from today. This will bring in a new revolution

-Health sector has taught us the biggest lesson in Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

-New cyber security strategy is ready

-All villages will have optical fibre network within 1000 days: Modi

-Self-reliant India has an important priority -- self-sufficient agriculture sector and self-reliant farmers: PM Modi

-About ₹90,000 crore directly transferred to bank accounts of poor; over 80 crore people provided free food grains: PM Modi

-The middle class will be the biggest beneficiary for Ease of Living

-About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring new revolution in infrastructure: PM Modi

-Farmers are now able to sell their products anywhere in the world and on his own terms: PM

-The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.

-Today, many big companies of world are turning to India

-Infrastructure should be integrated, Modi said while talking about multi-modal connectivity infrastructure.

-We cannot work in silos: PM Modi

-Make in India and also 'Make for world': PM Modi

-FDI increased by 18% in India last year

-India's share in world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant: PM Modi

-We must encourage vocal for local, make it our jeevan mantra.

-I am confident that measures like opening up the space sector will generate many new employment opportunities for our youth and provide further avenues to hone their skills and potential.

-For how long should our raw material return to India in the form of finished products: PM Modi

-We want to focus on economic growth and development but humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey.

-"I am confident that India will realize the dream of self reliant India. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal."

-"This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety": PM Modi

-We must become self-reliant: PM Modi

-"We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," PM Modi said.

-We will win over COVID-19, the resolve of 130 crore Indians will help us win: PM

- Next year we will be entering the 75th year of independence. It will be a big occasion: PM Modi

-PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters, security forces and corona warriors.

-PM Modi speech begins

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay today.



The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/RPHNqMZxZS — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

-This is Modi's second speech of the second term in office.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via