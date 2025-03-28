PM Narendra Modi to visit Nagpur and Bilaspur on March 30; inaugurate several development projects—check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on March 30 to inaugurate various initiatives and development projects worth ₹33,700 crore.

During his visit to Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Nagpur. At around 9 am, he will take darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS.

He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar.

Later, at around 10 am, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre.

The upcoming project of the institute will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

Modi will also address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built 1,250 m long and 25 m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions in Napur.

Chhattisgarh visit Around 3.30 pm, the Prime Minister will travel to Bilaspur and lay the foundation stone for development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over ₹33,700 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over ₹9,790 crore.

He will also dedicate to the nation three Power Transmission projects of POWERGRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) worth over ₹560 crore.

Flagship educational initiatives The Prime Minister will dedicate two flagship educational initiatives at 1.30 pm: SHRI Schools across 29 districts in the state and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur. Under the PM Schools for Rising India scheme, 130 schools will be upgraded.

These schools will help provide high-quality education through well-structured infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. VSK in Raipur will enable online monitoring and data analysis of various education-related government schemes.