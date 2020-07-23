PM Narendra Modi makes pitch for US investments in India

Inviting prospective investors into the civil aviation sector, Modi said the number of air passengers here will more than double in eight years. “The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade. This is a huge opportunity for any investor who chooses to set up manufacturing facilities in India, which can become a base for supplying regional markets. A similar case is obvious for setting up maintenance repair and operations facilities. To give flight to your aviation targets, this is an ideal time to invest," he added.