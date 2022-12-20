While a scuffle between the ruling and opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha made the news on Tuesday morning regarding certain remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan's Alwar, which also saw treasury bench members seeking an apology from him for the "foul" comments, the afternoon presented a rather different face.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon took to Twitter to post pictures of him attending the millet luncheon hosted by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, at the same table.
According to news reports, PM Modi attended the event for 40 minutes.
“As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines." Modi wrote on Twitter.
See the Twitter post here
According to news agency ANI, the delicacies that were prepared for the luncheon included Khichdi made out of millet, Ragi Dosa, Ragi Roti, Jowar roti, Haldi sabji, bajra, Churma. The sweet delicacies included bajra Kheer bajra cake amongst others.
Earlier today, during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting PM Modi laid emphasis on the celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and suggested ways to promote an ongoing nutrition campaign through millet. On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM).
Notably, the Narendra Modi-led Indian Government has in April 2018 notified millet as a nutritious cereal. It has also been included in the Poshan Mission campaign.
Asia and Africa are the major producers of millet. they are also one of the major consumption centres of millet crops. India, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria are the major producer of millet.
India is the major production country of Millet in which Kangni, Kutki or small millet, Kodon, Gangora or Barnyard, china and Brown top are included with Jowar, Bajra, Ragi and small millets. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species. During the last 5 years, our country produced more than 13.71 to 18 million tonnes of millet with the highest production in 2020-21.
