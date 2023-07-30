Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to honour martyrs

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to honour martyrs2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
- PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed103rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, announced 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign that will be launched to honour martyred brave heart men and women.
Under this, several programmes will be organised across the country in the memory of immortal martyrs.
The Prime Minister said, "In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country," besides, "Amrit Kalash Yatra, carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will conclude in Delhi. The Yatra will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat," PM Modo added.
Further, he praised the NDRF personnel for saving the lives of several individuals hit by floods and torrential rainfall this year.
"Owing to flooding in many rivers including Yamuna, people in many areas have had to suffer. Landslides have also occurred in hilly areas. Meanwhile, in the western part of the country, the Biparjoy cyclone also hit areas of Gujarat some time ago. But in the midst of all these calamities, all of us countrymen have once again brought to the fore the power of collective effort," PM Modi said.
Further, PM Modi said that America has returned more than a hundred rare and ancient artefacts to India.
"These artefacts returned to India are 2500 to 250 years old. You will also be happy to know that these rare items are related to different regions of the country. These have been made using terracotta, stone, metal and wood. Some of these are such that they will fill you with wonder. If you have a look at them, you will be left mesmerised. You will also get to see a beautiful sandstone sculpture of the 11th century among these. This is an artwork of an 'Apsara' dancing, which belongs to Madhya Pradesh," PM said during Mann Ki Baat.
Further PM Modi lauded Uttarakhand women for preserving the erstwhile cultural heritage 'Bhojpatra'. "I have received several letters from Uttarakhand women. These are the women who had presented me a unique artwork on Bhojpatra in October last year. I was also overwhelmed on receiving this gift. After all, since ancient times, our scriptures and books have been preserved on these Bhojpatras. Mahabharata was also written on the Bhojpatra. Today, these women of Devbhoomi are making very beautiful artefacts and souvenirs from the Bhojpatra. During my visit to Mana village, I had appreciated this unique effort. I had appealed to the tourists coming to Devbhoomi to buy as many local products as possible during their visit. It has had a great impact there," PM said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat said India has taken huge action against drugs. "After seizing about 1.5 lakh kg consignment of drugs, it has been destroyed. India has also created a unique record ofdestroying 10 lakh kg of drugs".
