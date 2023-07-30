Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to honour martyrs

"These artefacts returned to India are 2500 to 250 years old. You will also be happy to know that these rare items are related to different regions of the country. These have been made using terracotta, stone, metal and wood. Some of these are such that they will fill you with wonder. If you have a look at them, you will be left mesmerised. You will also get to see a beautiful sandstone sculpture of the 11th century among these. This is an artwork of an 'Apsara' dancing, which belongs to Madhya Pradesh," PM said during Mann Ki Baat.