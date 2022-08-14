Elaborating on the strategic roadmap drawn up by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Tribal Affairs Ministry to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047 when India will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Independence, an official said a roadmap has been prepared to screen around 7 crore people under the age of 40 years in 200 districts of 17 states in three years to eliminate the disease in the next 25 years.

