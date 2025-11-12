PM Modi meets Delhi Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited victims of the Red Fort blast at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, 12 November.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued to lead the probe into the car explosion in the capital, now in its third day, as a hospital official confirmed that the death toll had risen to 12.

Modi described the blast, which occurred on Monday evening, as a “conspiracy” and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

Police have yet to confirm the exact cause of the powerful explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort in the crowded Old Delhi area — one of India’s most recognisable landmarks and the site of the prime minister’s annual Independence Day address.

“Twelve people have died and more than thirty are injured,” said Ritu Saxena, the chief medical officer at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, speaking to AFP.

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

A blast ripped through a busy crowded area near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening. Eight people died while being taken to the LNJP Hospital, and four other passed away subsequently.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the injured at the LNJP hospital on Monday itself, and later even went to the blast site to take stock of the situation. On Tuesday, he chaired a review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the investigation.

Shah has also instructed the Forensic Sciences Laboratory team to match samples from the blast site and submit their report at the earliest. He has also asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the investigation into the case from the Delhi Police, to submit their probe report at the earliest.

Worldwide condemnation There has been worldwide condemnation of the incident. Envoys of Japan, Bangladesh, Argentina, and the UK have expressed condolences to the victims affected by the blast.

