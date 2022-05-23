PM Narendra Modi meets Softbank chief Masayoshi Son |Watch Video

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Softbank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the Japanese investment firm's future participation in Indian technology, energy, finance and R&D sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector. They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance.
“They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India. Specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India," according to a statement from the PMO.
“India is growing quickly. There are new startups & unicorns every day. I think India's future is bright. PM Modi is committed to the success of India, supporting startups, unicorns & making India the centre of tech in the world,"said Masayoshi Son, Board Director, SoftBank Group Corp.
The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar, which are now listed on the Indian stock markets.