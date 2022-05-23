Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Narendra Modi meets Softbank chief Masayoshi Son |Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi meets Softbank chief Masayoshi Son |Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector. They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance
1 min read . 02:06 PM ISTLivemint

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector. They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Softbank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the Japanese investment firm's future participation in Indian technology, energy, finance and R&D sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Softbank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the Japanese investment firm's future participation in Indian technology, energy, finance and R&D sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector. They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector. They discussed Softbank’s future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance.

“They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India. Specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India," according to a statement from the PMO.

“They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India. Specific proposals were shared with Softbank where it could enhance its investments in India," according to a statement from the PMO.

“India is growing quickly. There are new startups & unicorns every day. I think India's future is bright. PM Modi is committed to the success of India, supporting startups, unicorns & making India the centre of tech in the world,"said Masayoshi Son, Board Director, SoftBank Group Corp.

“India is growing quickly. There are new startups & unicorns every day. I think India's future is bright. PM Modi is committed to the success of India, supporting startups, unicorns & making India the centre of tech in the world,"said Masayoshi Son, Board Director, SoftBank Group Corp.

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar, which are now listed on the Indian stock markets.

SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar, which are now listed on the Indian stock markets.

It has also invested in other startups such as Oyo Hotels & Homes, Delhivery and Unacademy, among others

It has also invested in other startups such as Oyo Hotels & Homes, Delhivery and Unacademy, among others