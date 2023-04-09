Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the famous Elephant Whisperer couple Theppakkadu Elephant camp on Sunday. PM Modi met the the Bomman and Bellie couple, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

PM Modi posed with Bomman and Bellie, the ‘elephant whisperer’ couple. He also met Raghu the elephant.

The Prime Minister took to micro-blogging site Twitter to talk about his visit to the now famous elephant whisperer couple and their elephants.

In the pictures, PM Modi can be seen in two different looks.

With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ctIoyuQYvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

In the first picture, he can be seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama and black Nehru jacket while interacting with the couple.

And in the next pictures, he can be seen wearing a khaki-coloured shirt, pants and a hat for the jungle safari.

“What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu." PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu. pic.twitter.com/Jt75AslRfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

The PM, who reached Mysuru in Karnataka on Saturday evening from Chennai following official engagements there, visited the tiger sanctuary briefly today.

Upon his arrival, the PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants in the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve here.

He later interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy award-wining documentary, "The Elephant Whisperers."

The documentary in which Bomman and Bellie featured in 'The Elephant Whisperers', recently won the Best Documentary Short winner at the 95th Academy Awards.

Helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.

The project, which is backed by Guneet's banner Sikhya Entertainment, beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category, making it the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar (the other one being 'RRR').

'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.