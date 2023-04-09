PM Modi meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ at Theppakadu camp, tweets ‘majestic’ pictures2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM IST
- He later interacted with Bellie and Bomman, who have won accolades after they featured in the Academy award-wining documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the famous Elephant Whisperer couple Theppakkadu Elephant camp on Sunday. PM Modi met the the Bomman and Bellie couple, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.
